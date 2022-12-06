wrestling / News
First Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Set For Next Month
The NWA is set to air their first live episode of NWA Powerrr next month. The NWA announced on Tuesday that the first live episode will take place on January 31st, 2023 and will take place in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can see the full announcement below:
“Join us for the first-ever LIVE #NWAPowerrr at the Knoxville Convention Center on January 31, 2023! Tickets go on sale this Friday (12/9) at noon EST via http://NWATIX.com. We have a HUGE match announcement coming soon, so be sure to follow @nwa to hear it first!”
Join us for the first-ever LIVE #NWAPowerrr at the Knoxville Convention Center on January 31, 2023! Tickets go on sale this Friday (12/9) at noon EST via https://t.co/nuNjHqNM77. We have a HUGE match announcement coming soon, so be sure to follow @nwa to hear it first! pic.twitter.com/JKI0rsPPeW
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2022
