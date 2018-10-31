Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: First Look at Bobby Lashley in WWE 2k19, Xia Li Posts Halloween Pictures, Total Divas Preview Videos

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lashley WWE 2k19

– The WWE 2k19 Twitter account posted the following first look of Bobby Lashley in this year’s WWE 2k19 game…

– NXT’s Xia Li posted the following Halloween cosplay images…

View this post on Instagram

#happyhalloween #cosplay 👻🎃

A post shared by Xia li WWE (@xialiwwe) on

– Here are preview videos for tonight’s Total Divas…




article topics :

Bobby Lashley, WWE, WWE 2K19, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading