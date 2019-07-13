wrestling / News

Various News: First Look At AEW Fight For The Fallen Stage, Announcer Set For EVOLVE Tenth Anniversary, More Backstage Notes For EVOLVE Show

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fight for the Fallen

– AEW has tweeted out the first look at the stage for tonight’s Fight for the Fallen Event, which you can see below.

– Lenny Leonard will be the announcer for tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show.

PWInsider reports that Maestro’s Classic, a Pennsylvania-based men’s grooming company that normally works WWE TV tapings, is backstage giving haircuts and preparing talents for the show.

– PWX owner Brian Kanabroski is backstage at EVOLVE’s show.

