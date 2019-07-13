Various News: First Look At AEW Fight For The Fallen Stage, Announcer Set For EVOLVE Tenth Anniversary, More Backstage Notes For EVOLVE Show

– AEW has tweeted out the first look at the stage for tonight’s Fight for the Fallen Event, which you can see below.

The Young Bucks are ready for the Rhodes Brothers tonight #BucksVsBrotherhood … watch on @BRLive (US/Canada) and @FiteTV (world wide) pic.twitter.com/yoU5OTDqXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 13, 2019

– Lenny Leonard will be the announcer for tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show.

In a little more than 90 minutes I’m going to be standing in the middle of an @WWNLive ring in the ECW arena to kick off #EVOLVE131 on the @WWENetwork I think back on 16 years of doing this & still don’t quite understand how I got here, but somehow here we are. — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) July 13, 2019

– PWInsider reports that Maestro’s Classic, a Pennsylvania-based men’s grooming company that normally works WWE TV tapings, is backstage giving haircuts and preparing talents for the show.

– PWX owner Brian Kanabroski is backstage at EVOLVE’s show.