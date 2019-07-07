wrestling / News

First Look at Impact Slammiversary Stage and Ring (Pics)

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII

– The first pics from inside Slammiversary are online, showing off the stage setup and ring area. You can see the pics below, two of which were posted from Impact as teases and the third from a fan in attendance.

You can join our live coverage of the PPV here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading