wrestling / News
First Look at Impact Slammiversary Stage and Ring (Pics)
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– The first pics from inside Slammiversary are online, showing off the stage setup and ring area. You can see the pics below, two of which were posted from Impact as teases and the third from a fan in attendance.
You can join our live coverage of the PPV here.
Sneak peek at tonight’s stage! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/PXcQfL8hw5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2019
Tonight’s turnbuckle pads! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/QZjRNQIGBk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2019
We ready! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/z3aZNbE9Cu
— Jacob Krogh (@Crash_Idol) July 7, 2019
