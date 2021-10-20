First Look At Stage Construction for WWE Crown Jewel

WWE will hold their latest Crown Jewel event tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has made its way online. The stage looks different than in previous years, which had the stage and video screen built to resemble a crown. It’s believed around 20,000 fans will be in attendance for this year’s event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

Este es el set de #CrownJewel, cortesía de @super__wrestlng pic.twitter.com/aRqBCPEsvC — Planeta Wrestling | Crown Jewel (@Planeta_Wrest) October 18, 2021