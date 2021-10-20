wrestling / News

First Look At Stage Construction for WWE Crown Jewel

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar

WWE will hold their latest Crown Jewel event tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the first look at the stage construction has made its way online. The stage looks different than in previous years, which had the stage and video screen built to resemble a crown. It’s believed around 20,000 fans will be in attendance for this year’s event at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

