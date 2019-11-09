First Look At The Stage For AEW Full Gear (Pics)

Fans are piling into the Royal Farms Arena for tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, which means that the first look at the stage is now online. You can see photos of the setup below. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV event, which you can find here.

The set for #AEWFullGear looks fantastic, I have always liked unique big show sets. pic.twitter.com/5OD2od1wZG — Thomas Fenton (@ThomasFentonWNW) November 9, 2019