wrestling / News
First Look At The Stage For AEW Full Gear (Pics)
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
Fans are piling into the Royal Farms Arena for tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, which means that the first look at the stage is now online. You can see photos of the setup below. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV event, which you can find here.
Very excited to be at #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/xkNhXhhNAr
— Nic (@FORTY2YAM) November 9, 2019
Who's ready for #AEWFullGear?
P. Brent Putman pic.twitter.com/tb7qRW4vMI
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) November 9, 2019
#AEWFullGear @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/L0YBmbZOxk
— Scott Lesh (@ScottLesh724) November 9, 2019
The set for #AEWFullGear looks fantastic, I have always liked unique big show sets. pic.twitter.com/5OD2od1wZG
— Thomas Fenton (@ThomasFentonWNW) November 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole On Being the Face of NXT For USA Network Jump, Finn Balor Returning to the Brand
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Cody Weighs In on AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Success, How to Grow Audience From Here
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported