Various News: First Look at New Chris Jericho Action Figure, JTG vs. Nick Gage Match Set For VxS

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW

– Ringside Collectibles has revealed the first look at the “Lil’ Bit of the Bubbly” exclusive Chris Jericho action figure. You can see the video below:

– JTG and Nick Gage will face off at VxS’ “No Justice. No Peace” show on August 16th, as announced by the promotion. FITE will stream the event, with stream proceeds benefitting the Equal Justice Initiative:

