Various News: First Look at New Chris Jericho Action Figure, JTG vs. Nick Gage Match Set For VxS
– Ringside Collectibles has revealed the first look at the “Lil’ Bit of the Bubbly” exclusive Chris Jericho action figure. You can see the video below:
🍾 Unboxing A Little Bit of The Bubbly @IAmJericho #AEW #RingsideExclusive Figure with the Legendary @JeremyCom! 🍾 #aew #chrisjericho #LeChampion #ringsidecollectibles #alittlebitofthebubbly @AEWrestling @Jazwares @WickedCoolToys @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/iFGxCvp6Ob
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 2, 2020
– JTG and Nick Gage will face off at VxS’ “No Justice. No Peace” show on August 16th, as announced by the promotion. FITE will stream the event, with stream proceeds benefitting the Equal Justice Initiative:
FIRST TIME EVER MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT:
🔥JTG vs GAGE🔥
Nuff said…
Sunday August 16th
VxS: No Justice. No Peace.
La Granja USA (outdoor location)
4pm EDT. Live! on @FiteTV
Stream Proceeds Go Towards The Equal Justice Initiative 🌎♾
For tickets email us at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/ud3m96rJJ6
— VIOLENCE X SUFFERING™ (@vxswrestling) July 2, 2020
