First Look Revealed at Jazwares’ AEW Entrance Stage Playset
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
An AEW entrance stage playset is coming from Jazwares, and the first look at the set is online. Ringside Collectibles has released the first pics of the playset, which is estimated to begin shipping in early March.
#AEW Pop-Up Entrance Stage by #Jazwares has NEW IMAGES!
Includes six interchangeable AEW event screens!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/SyVSSGs6s5!
*figures not included*#AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWAllOut #AEWDON #AEWFullGear #AEWRevolution #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched pic.twitter.com/67i8h9wx8O
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) December 22, 2021
