First Look Revealed at Jazwares’ AEW Entrance Stage Playset

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

An AEW entrance stage playset is coming from Jazwares, and the first look at the set is online. Ringside Collectibles has released the first pics of the playset, which is estimated to begin shipping in early March.

