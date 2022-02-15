wrestling / News
First Look at WWE Elimination Chamber Stage
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
A new video is online showing off the first look at the stage in Saudi Arabia for WWE Elimination Chamber. You can see the video below posted to Twitter of the stage in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s show:
First Look at the Elimination Chamber stage in Saudi Arabia #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/e3Ykmkciuv
— Ben (@WrestlingBen_) February 15, 2022
