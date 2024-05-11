wrestling / News
First Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
May 10, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced the first match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Friday night that Deonna Purrazzo will face Lady Frost on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.
Rampage airs tomorrow night immediately after Collision due to the NHL Playoffs airing tonight on TNT.
#AEWRampage TOMORROW LIVE on TBS following #AEWCollision
Vancouver, BC LIVE 10/9c
Deonna Purrazzo vs Lady Frost#theVirtuosa returns to the ring TOMORROW for the 1st time since her postmatch altercation w/ Thunder Rosa in Jacksonville @dailysplace, TOMORROW LIVE @ 10/9c on TBS pic.twitter.com/EDFeZGk0qi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2024
