wrestling / News

First Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 5-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the first match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Friday night that Deonna Purrazzo will face Lady Frost on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.

Rampage airs tomorrow night immediately after Collision due to the NHL Playoffs airing tonight on TNT.

