First Match Announced For AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament
All Elite Wrestling has announced the first match of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament, which begins tonight at 7 PM ET on Youtube. Nyla Rose will team with Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay. Andrew was announced for the tournament on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
Chris Jericho previously leaked that this match was happening this past weekend on his Saturday Night Special, which also revealed that Conti would be working for AEW.
The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament kicks off TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c as @NylaRoseBeast & @ArianeAndrew take on @annajay___ & @TayConti_!
Watch & Subscribe today – https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/LvL2bBbkqW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020
