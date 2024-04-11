First Match Announced For MLW Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling has announced the first match for MLW Azteca Lucha, which happens on May 11 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Mistico will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Barbaro Cavernario.

Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta have brokered a huge title fight for Chicago, pitting Místico, Mexico’s biggest box office star of the 21st century, against the primal ferocity of Salina’s luchador, Bárbaro Cavernario.

This highly anticipated match marks the first match for Azteca Lucha, promising fans a night of unparalleled Lucha Libre action.

Azteca Lucha isn’t just about championship gold; it’s about pride, power, and the quest for supremacy between Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta. If Salina’s luchadores win the majority of their matches, Cesar will grant her his mysterious and powerful key.

With stakes higher than ever, Salina de la Renta’s selection of Bárbaro Cavernario showcases her determination to assert dominance in the world of lucha libre and win gold.

Místico, fresh off of defending the MLW World Middleweight title at Arena Mexico, welcomes the challenge.

Meanwhile, Bárbaro Cavernario, with the ruthless determination of a true rudo, is poised to unleash chaos and mayhem in his quest for championship glory.

Will Místico continue his reign as champion, or will Bárbaro Cavernario emerge victorious and secure the title for Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado collective? The answers will be revealed live on Triller TV+.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.