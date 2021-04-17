wrestling / News
First Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT
WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Friday that Dexter Lumis will battle LA Knight on next week’s show.
The match joins the previously-announced debut of Sarray and Kyle O’Reilly’s return for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network. The full announcement reads:
Dexter Lumis looks to avenge Gauntlet Eliminator defeat against LA Knight
Following an encounter within the Gauntlet Eliminator Match on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which saw Knight secure a clever pinfall elimination over Lumis, these two will lock horns this Tuesday on NXT.
Last time Lumis was seen, he was carrying Indi Hartwell away from the ring to the backstage area last week on NXT, so there is no telling where his mind is at heading into this showdown with LA Knight.
