First Match Announced For NXT Great American Bash
June 15, 2021 | Posted by
We officially have our first match for the Great American Bash episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT that Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will face off in a singles match.
In the build to that match, the latest war between the two former stablemates, Cole and O’Reilly will be able to choose their respective opponents on next Tuesday’s NXT.
The Great American Bash episode of NXT takes place on July 6 and airs on USA Network.
