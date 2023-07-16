wrestling / News
First Match Announced For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2, SANADA Set For Emergence
During tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event, announcements were made for upcoming Impact events.
The first is that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will appear at Emergence on August 27. An opponent was not named. It should be noted that Emergence happens on the same day as AEW All In.
The second announcement is for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2, where Lio Rush and Trey Miguel will take on Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey. That event happens on August 20.
BREAKING: @IamLioRush and @TheTreyMiguel will face @TIMEBOMB1105 and @SpeedballBailey as IMPACT and @njpwglobal present #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/QqMDilHO7V pic.twitter.com/5aYDivoitV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
BREAKING: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada returns to IMPACT at #Emergence on August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! @njpw1972
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/jqTmb5kAg2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
