First Match Announced For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2, SANADA Set For Emergence

During tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event, announcements were made for upcoming Impact events.

The first is that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will appear at Emergence on August 27. An opponent was not named. It should be noted that Emergence happens on the same day as AEW All In.

The second announcement is for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2, where Lio Rush and Trey Miguel will take on Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey. That event happens on August 20.