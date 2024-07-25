First Match Announced For NWA 76

The NWA has announced its first match for NWA 76 in a battle between Crockett Cup Champions. The company announced on Wednesday that Knox & Murdoch vs. Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor is official for the August 31st show.

The full announcement reads:

Battle Between Crockett Cup Winners Is First ‘NWA 76’ Match Announced

The first match of NWA 76 is official — and it’s a grudge match between Crockett Cup Champions!

Knox & Murdoch face Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor on the National Wrestling Alliance’s biggest night of the year August 31 in Philadelphia. This epic battle pits reigning Crockett Cup champions The Southern Six against last year’s winners in a rematch months in the making.

“These teams traded victories in two previous confrontations,” Joe Galli reminds fans.

“When Knox & Murdoch face The Southern Six in this rubber match at NWA 76, the stakes very high!” continues Galli, NWA’s Senior Broadcaster and Chief Operating Officer. “One team will leave the 2300 Arena as undisputed No. 1 contenders to the NWA World Tag Team titles.”

Just weeks ago, Morton and Taylor defeated The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) on NWA Powerrr to claim the 2024 Crockett Cup. Taking the prestigious tournament all but completes the team’s meteoric rise through the NWA’s stacked tag division.

Knox & Murdoch have been a story much longer in the making. After winning the 2023 Crockett Cup, they fell short in several attempts to unseat reigning World Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma, usually due to outside interference from manager Aron Stevens.

The match at NWA 76 not only promises to settle the score between these Crockett Cup winners, it practically guarantees one team a future opportunity at NWA gold. It seems a must win for either to eventually bring home the belts.

NWA 76 comes to Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena on August 31. All championships are expected to be defended as the National Wrestling Alliance celebrates its 1948 founding with its biggest Signature Live Event of the Year.