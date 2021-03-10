wrestling / News
First Match For AEW Dark: Elevation To Air Tonight On Youtube
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the first match for AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight as a special preview on Youtube. A match between Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight will stream at 7:30 PM ET on Youtube. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone will serve as the commentary team.
TONIGHT The FIRST-EVER #AEWDark:Elevation match will take place before #AEWDynamite! It's Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight with Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight commentating their first-ever match together! Action starts at 7:30pm &
Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/apRLiWk6wq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Reaction To AEW Revolution Explosion, AEW Blaming It On Kenny Omega In Storyline
- Cody Rhodes On NXT Potentially Moving To Tuesdays: ‘We Have Destroyed Them For Over A Year Now’
- Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In