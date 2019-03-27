First Match Being Locally Advertised For Survivor Series

– WWE is already advertising the first match for Survivor Series to push the ticket pre-sale. According to PWInsider, the company sent out an email to Chicago-area subscribers advertising the first match as a Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series-style bout.

The match as advertised pits Team Raw (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, and Rey Mysterio). Of course, the “card subject top change” caveat always applies here, so take it for what it is.

Survivor Series takes place on November 24 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.