wrestling / News
First Match Official For NXT Vengeance Day
January 25, 2022 | Posted by
We have our first match set for next month’s NXT Vengeance Day following Tuesday night’s episode of NXT. Cameron Grimes defeated Tony D’Angelo in tonight’s main event to earn a shot at Carmelo Hayes and the NXT North American Championship. Pete Dunne came out and nailed D’Angelo in the hand with a cricket bat while the ref’s back was turned, which led to Grimes getting the win.
NXT Vengeance Day will take place on February 15th and airs live on USA Network.
CRICKET BAT PETE#WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/Nj5eeS38cl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2022
.@CGrimesWWE will challenge @Carmelo_WWE for the North American Title at #WWENXT Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/9CqpOg6szr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2022