First Match Official For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

We have our first match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with Toni Storm set to battle Jamie Hayter. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, it was announced that the two will face off in a first-round match for the tournament. The two had a face-off on tonight’s show, which you can check out below.

Hikaru Shida and Red Velvet are also set for the tournament. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will conclude at AEW Double or Nothing.