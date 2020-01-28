First Match Official For WrestleMania 36

– We have our first official match for WrestleMania 36, with Drew McIntyre naming his opponent for the PPV. McIntyre, who won the men’s Royal Rumble at last night’s show, named Brock Lesnar as his opponent for the April show. McIntyre said that he wasn’t scared of Lesnar and knew he could beat Lesnar for the title. McIntyre then faced The OC in a handicap match, winning before Lesnar came down and attacked McIntyre before hitting the F5.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.