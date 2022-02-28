wrestling / News
First Match Official For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
We have our first match set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8. Barnett announced via Twitter on Sunday that Minoru Suzuki will take on Chris Dickinson at the event, which takes place on March 31st as part of The Collective in Dallas, Texas.
Barnett wrote:
“It was asked for by @DirtyDickinson at the @GCWrestling_ show on Friday night and I told him and the audience, “Done deal.” Dickinson is returning to the ring in grand fashion as he rematches Minoru Suzuki. Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8″
Chris Dickinson also posted to Twitter to add:
“This is more than just a showcase of my ability to come back from a career-threatening injury against The King himself. Just coming back to this challenge isn’t good enough, it’s time to run through it and get the job done. It’s time to WIN. LFG.”
