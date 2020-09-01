wrestling / News
First Match Official For WWE Clash Of Champions
August 31, 2020 | Posted by
We have our first match for next month’s WWE Clash Of Champions PPV following Monday night’s episode of Raw. Randy Orton won a triple threat match on tonight’s show over Keith Lee and Seth Rollins, pinning Rollins to earn another shot at Drew McIntyre at the PPV.
As of now, Orton vs. McIntyre is the only match official for the show, which airs on September 27th and airs live on WWE Network.
