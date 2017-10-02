First Match Official For WWE TLC

– The first match was made official for WWE TLC on Monday. Mickie James will get a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV, as was revealed on Raw. Kurt Angle booked the match after James beat Nia Jax by DQ thanks to interference from Bliss.

As of now, this is the only full match that has been made official. Asuka will make her main roster debut at the PPV, but her opponent hasn’t been established yet.

WWE TLC is a Raw-branded PPV and takes place on October 22nd from in Minneapolis, Minnesota.