wrestling / News
First Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
Toni Storm will be facing Deonna Purrazzo in AEW Collision’s first simulcast on TNT and Max. The match was set up on the AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour show after Storm picked up a win over Leila Gray. Storm was interviewed by Lexy Nair and was excited about her first AEW PPV win before Purrazzo came in and pretended to play along with Storm’s amnesia, saying she would love to face Storm on next week’s Collision.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs on TNT and will be simulcast on Max.
After Toni Storm's victory at #AEWWorldsEnd Zero Hour, Deonna Purrazzo has the offer of a lifetime for the "newcomer"!
Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DeonnaPurrazzo | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/5DulSoyNbB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Recalls a Time When Vince McMahon Made Him Feel Paralyzed With Fear
- JBL Recalls Being Ribbed By Soldiers During First WWE Tribute To The Troops Tour
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic