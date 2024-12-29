First Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

Toni Storm will be facing Deonna Purrazzo in AEW Collision’s first simulcast on TNT and Max. The match was set up on the AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour show after Storm picked up a win over Leila Gray. Storm was interviewed by Lexy Nair and was excited about her first AEW PPV win before Purrazzo came in and pretended to play along with Storm’s amnesia, saying she would love to face Storm on next week’s Collision.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs on TNT and will be simulcast on Max.