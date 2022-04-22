wrestling / News
First Match Set For NJPW Capital Collision
Our first match is official for NJPW Capital Collision next month. NJPW announced on Thursday that Eddie Kingston will face Tomohiro Ishii at the May 14th show, which takes place in Washington D.C.
You can see the full announcement of the match below:
Kingston vs Ishii Official for Capital Collision! 【NJoA】
First match confirmed for Washington DC May 14
Capital Collision on May 14 in Washington D.C. has its first match officially signed, as AEW’s Eddie Kingston will be taking on the Stone Pitbull Tomohiro Ishii. After Ishii emerged victorious from a war with Minoru Suzuki in Chicago at Windy City Riot, he was confronted by Kingston. The US veteran praised Ishii for his fighting spirit and grounding in Strong Style, but the Mad King had reverence for the competing King’s Road philosophy of professional wrestling, one which he wanted to bring to the ring in this first time ever battle. It’ll be the heavy offence of Ishii facing the incredible ability of Kingston to fire back in the face of punishment, and deal ever bigger shots. Who will land the finishing blow in DC May 14? Get your tickets now and find out in person!
🏛️Capital Collision Match Announcement!🏛️
In action May 14th in Washington DC:@MadKing1981 vs. #TomohiroIshii
Tickets are almost sold out! Get yours before they're gone!
Tickets: https://t.co/QA87mQWjGe#njpw #njCapital pic.twitter.com/qH8VqHMX6T
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’
- Tony Khan Plays Down Rumors Of Dana White Attending AEW Show In Las Vegas
- Cody Rhodes On Whether There Plans For Him To Return Before WWE WrestleMania 38, Backstage Interaction With Triple H
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting The Rock To Wrestle A Bear On Wall Street, Logistics Of The Idea