First Match Set For ROH Final Battle

We have our first match officially set for ROH Final Battle. The promotion announced on Friday that Shane Taylor will face Kenny King at the December 11th PPV in a grudge match.

The match is the first set for the show and will see the two do battle after a lengthy feid that kicked off in February when King cost Taylor a ROH World Title match against RUSH. The preview reads:

” In a grudge match 10 months in the making, former friends Shane Taylor and Kenny King will collide at the Final Battle: End of an Era pay-per-view on Dec. 11 in Baltimore. Taylor has had a score to settle with King since February, when King betrayed Taylor by hitting him over the head with a chair to cause him to lose his ROH World Title Match against then-champion RUSH. It was inevitable that these two would square off, and ROH’s biggest pay-per-view of the year is a fitting place to do it. The bout was signed after Taylor and King had a face-to-face confrontation following a match between Dragon Lee and Matt Taven on the current episode of ROH Week By Week.”

ROH Final Battle will be the final event for the company before it goes in hiatus, with an April return targeted.