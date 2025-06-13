wrestling / News

First Match Set For TNA Slammiversary

June 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Slammiversary XDT Image Credit: TNA

Moose will defend his X-Division Championship in the first match announced for TNA Slammiversary. It was announced on Thursday’s Impact that Moose will put his championship on the line against Leon Slater at the show, as you can see below.

The PPV takes place on July 20th and airs live on TNA+ and PPV.

