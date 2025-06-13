wrestling / News
First Match Set For TNA Slammiversary
Moose will defend his X-Division Championship in the first match announced for TNA Slammiversary. It was announced on Thursday’s Impact that Moose will put his championship on the line against Leon Slater at the show, as you can see below.
The PPV takes place on July 20th and airs live on TNA+ and PPV.
STILL Director of Authority after #TNAAgainstAllOdds, @milanmiracle welcomes @CassieLee & @JessicaMcKay back to TNA! The IInspiration is BACK and in action NEXT on #TNAiMPACT!
WATCH on TNA+: https://t.co/F3YYaTmMmT pic.twitter.com/EzGNlcCUdJ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 13, 2025