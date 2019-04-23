First Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank

– The first match is officially set for WWE”s Money in the Bank PPV. WWE announced on Raw that Lacey Evans will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship on the show.

Seth Rollins is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against either Baron Corbin or AJ Styles on the show. Corbin and Styles won their respective triple threat matches on Raw and will face off for the right to face Rollins at the PPV.

Money in the Bank takes place on May 19th in Hartford, Connecticut and will air live on the WWE Network.