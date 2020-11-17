Various News: First Match Set For GCW’s New Year’s Eve Show, Title Matches For Stardom & Dragon Gate December 20th Events

– The first match is official for GCW’s New Year’s Eve show. GCW announced that Ironbeast vs. Crazy Tough Enemies is set for Good Riddance, which takes place on December 31st in Atlantic City, New Jersey. That show will be followed the next day on January 1st with “56 Nights.”

Tickets on Sale NOW! Just Signed: IRONBEAST

vs

CRAZY TOUGH ENEMIES Good Riddance

Thurs 12/31 – 9PMhttps://t.co/iakfdVJ4TK 56 Nights

Fri 1/1 – 7PMhttps://t.co/o1Z7HlvQ3p Streaming LIVE on IWTV! Discount Hotel Rooms:https://t.co/bhQ0Eom47l 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SXVVUccuN8 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 16, 2020

– Stardom has announced that new World Of Stardom champion Utami Hayashishita will defend the championship against Momo Watanabe on the company’s Dream Cinderella show on December 20th in Osaka, Japan:

December 20 it's Osaka Dream Cinderella at Osaka Edion Arena (main arena)! The World of Stardom title is on the line in a Queen's Quest Showdown as new champion Utami Hayashishita makes her first defense vs Momo Watanabe! https://t.co/ii92YPM9Ys pic.twitter.com/7EZJBASFGE — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 16, 2020

– Dragon Gate has also announced a title match for their December 20th show The Final Gate, which will take place in Fukuoka, Japan. New Open The Dream Gate champion Shun Skywalker will defend his title against Ben-K.