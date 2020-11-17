wrestling / News

Various News: First Match Set For GCW’s New Year’s Eve Show, Title Matches For Stardom & Dragon Gate December 20th Events

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The first match is official for GCW’s New Year’s Eve show. GCW announced that Ironbeast vs. Crazy Tough Enemies is set for Good Riddance, which takes place on December 31st in Atlantic City, New Jersey. That show will be followed the next day on January 1st with “56 Nights.”

– Stardom has announced that new World Of Stardom champion Utami Hayashishita will defend the championship against Momo Watanabe on the company’s Dream Cinderella show on December 20th in Osaka, Japan:

– Dragon Gate has also announced a title match for their December 20th show The Final Gate, which will take place in Fukuoka, Japan. New Open The Dream Gate champion Shun Skywalker will defend his title against Ben-K.

