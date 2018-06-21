First Match Set For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV (SPOILER)

– The first match is set for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV as confirmed at Thursday’s NXT taping. As noted in the full spoiler report from the taping, Kairi Sane became the #1 contender to Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship in a match that should air on July 11th.

Wrestling Inc reports that Sane and Baszler will face off for the championship at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, which takes place on August 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. No other matches have been confirmed as of yet.