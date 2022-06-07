wrestling / News
First Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank
We have our first match set for WWE Money in the Bank following tonight’s episode of Raw. Rhea Ripley won a four-way #1 contender’s match in the main event of tonight’s show to earn a shot against Bianca Belair at the PPV. Ripley beat Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop in the bout.
The PPV takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
