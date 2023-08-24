wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Announces First Match For WWE Superstar Spectacle
August 24, 2023 | Posted by
Sportskeeda reports that Jinder Mahal has announced the first match for WWE Superstar Spectacle, an India-exclusive event on September 8. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Indus Sher. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Indus Sher
* John Cena vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Edge Reportedly Believed Within WWE Likely To Head To AEW
- CM Punk Addresses Crowd After AEW Collision Taping, Pays Tribute to Terry Funk
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Vince McMahon Sr. Firing Him, How Much He Got Paid for Rocky III
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Rumor & Fan Speculation of Him ‘Walking Out’ of AEW