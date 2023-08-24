Jinder Mahal Announces First Match For WWE Superstar Spectacle

Sportskeeda reports that Jinder Mahal has announced the first match for WWE Superstar Spectacle, an India-exclusive event on September 8. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Indus Sher. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Indus Sher

* John Cena vs. TBD