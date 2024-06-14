wrestling / News
First Matches Announced For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania USA
NJPW has announced the first matches for CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania USA. The company announced four matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on July 13th in San Jose, California.
Officially set for the show are:
* 2024 Copa Fantastica Match: DKC vs. Viento vs. Cucuy vs. Adrian Quest
* Mistico & DOUKI vs. Volador Jr & Rocky Romero
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lluvia
* Zack Sabre Jr & Bad Dude Tito vs. Virus & Hechicero