First Matches Announced For CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania USA

NJPW has announced the first matches for CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania USA. The company announced four matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on July 13th in San Jose, California.

Officially set for the show are:

* 2024 Copa Fantastica Match: DKC vs. Viento vs. Cucuy vs. Adrian Quest

* Mistico & DOUKI vs. Volador Jr & Rocky Romero

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lluvia

* Zack Sabre Jr & Bad Dude Tito vs. Virus & Hechicero