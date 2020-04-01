First Matches Announced For AEW TNT Championship Tournament

AEW has announced the first two matches for their tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion. The company announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dark that Cody will face Shawn Spears and Darby Allin will take on Sammy Guevara in the first quarterfinal matches for the tournament. The remaining two matches will be announced tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

The tournament will run through AEW Double or Nothing on May 23, which will host the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion.