First Matches Announced For AEW TNT Championship Tournament
AEW has announced the first two matches for their tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion. The company announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dark that Cody will face Shawn Spears and Darby Allin will take on Sammy Guevara in the first quarterfinal matches for the tournament. The remaining two matches will be announced tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.
The tournament will run through AEW Double or Nothing on May 23, which will host the finals of the tournament to crown the first champion.
Now with the first set of Quarterfinal matches being announced.@Perfec10n vs. @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara vs. @DarbyAllin
What matches do you think will be in the second half?
Let us know!
The other half of the bracket will be announced tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/ZNoOiRENkx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 31, 2020
