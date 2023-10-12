wrestling / News

First Matches Announced For NJPW Power Struggle

October 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Power Struggle Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first four matches for this year’s NJPW Power Struggle, including two title matches. The event happens on November 4 in Osaka. The matches include:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
* SANADA & Yuye Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji
* Super Junior Tag League Finals: Participants TBD

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Power Struggle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading