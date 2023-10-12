First Matches Announced For NJPW Power Struggle

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first four matches for this year’s NJPW Power Struggle, including two title matches. The event happens on November 4 in Osaka. The matches include:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

* SANADA & Yuye Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji

* Super Junior Tag League Finals: Participants TBD