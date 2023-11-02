wrestling / News

First Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 11-4-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two matches and a segment for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches was announced on Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration

