wrestling / News
First Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced two matches and a segment for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches was announced on Dynamite for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox
* Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer
* The Acclaimed’s AEW World Trios Championship 69 Day Celebration
