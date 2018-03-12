First Match Announced For Impact vs. Lucha Underground Show

– Impact Wrestling has announced the first match for their live Impact vs. Lucha Underground special on Twitch. The show takes place on April 6th during WrestleMania weekend and will feature the following matches:

* Aerostar, King Cuerno & Drago (Lucha Underground) vs. DJZ, Andrew Everett & Dezmond Xavier (Impact)

The show will air as part of Wrestlecon and take place in New Orleans. You can find get tickets here.