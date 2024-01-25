wrestling / News

First Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice
* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

