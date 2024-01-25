wrestling / News
First Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 24, 2024
AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Adam Page vs. Opponent of Swerve Strickland’s Choice
* Swerve Strickland vs. Opponent of of Adam Page’s Choice
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
