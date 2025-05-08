First Matches Set For CMLL vs. AEW x ROH Event

The first matches are official for next month’s CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show. CMLL announced on Informa that the following matches are set for the June 17th show in Arena México:

* CMLL Tag Team Championship Match: Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush

* Bandido vs. Msacara Dorada

