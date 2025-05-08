wrestling / News
First Matches Set For CMLL vs. AEW x ROH Event
The first matches are official for next month’s CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show. CMLL announced on Informa that the following matches are set for the June 17th show in Arena México:
* CMLL Tag Team Championship Match: Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush
* Bandido vs. Msacara Dorada
⌛🌎#CMLLInforma || ¡Regresa El Más Buscado a la Arena México! El Bandido se medirá a Máscara Dorada en mano a mano el próximo Martes 17 de Junio.
⌛🌎#CMLLInforma || ¡Buscan una defensa internacional! El Martes 17 de Junio de 2025, Ángel de Oro y Niebla Roja expondrán el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas del CMLL ante CRU (Lio Rush y Action Andretti) de AEW.
