First Matches Set For CMLL vs. AEW x ROH Event

May 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL AEW ROH 6-17-25 Image Credit: CMLL

The first matches are official for next month’s CMLL vs. AEW x ROH show. CMLL announced on Informa that the following matches are set for the June 17th show in Arena México:

* CMLL Tag Team Championship Match: Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush
* Bandido vs. Msacara Dorada

