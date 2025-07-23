wrestling / News
First Matches Set For GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase
The GCW presented WWE ID Showcase takes place to kick off August, and the first matches have been added to the show. WWE announced the following matches for the August 1st event, which takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey as part of SummerSlam weekend:
* Non-Title Match: Jackson Drake vs. Jordan Oasis
* Aaron Rourke vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Aaron Roberts vs. It’s Gal
* Marcus Mathers & Two Partners TBA vs. Bryce Donovan & Swipe Right
* Ice Williams vs. TBA
BREAKING NEWS….
More matches announced for @GCWrestling_ presents The ID Showcase on Aug. 1st in Rutherford, NJ.
Start your #SummerSlam weekend by witnessing these bouts:
WWE ID Men's Championship Tournament Finals – Cappuccino Jones vs. Jack Cartwheel
WWE ID Women's…
— WWE ID (@WWEID) July 22, 2025
