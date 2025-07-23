First Matches Set For GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase

The GCW presented WWE ID Showcase takes place to kick off August, and the first matches have been added to the show. WWE announced the following matches for the August 1st event, which takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey as part of SummerSlam weekend:

* Non-Title Match: Jackson Drake vs. Jordan Oasis

* Aaron Rourke vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Aaron Roberts vs. It’s Gal

* Marcus Mathers & Two Partners TBA vs. Bryce Donovan & Swipe Right

* Ice Williams vs. TBA