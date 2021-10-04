wrestling / News

First Matches For Impact Digital Media Title Tournament Set For This Week

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Tournament

Impact Wrestling has announced the first two matches for their tournament to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Championship, which will air this week. The company announced that John Skyler will face Zicky Dice and Hernandez will face Crazzy Sreve in matches that will air Tuesday and Wednesday respectively on Impact! Plus.

The matches will be made available free the day after.

