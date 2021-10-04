wrestling / News
First Matches For Impact Digital Media Title Tournament Set For This Week
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the first two matches for their tournament to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Championship, which will air this week. The company announced that John Skyler will face Zicky Dice and Hernandez will face Crazzy Sreve in matches that will air Tuesday and Wednesday respectively on Impact! Plus.
The matches will be made available free the day after.
The tournament matches for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship start this week! @TheJohnSkyler vs. @ZickyDice – Tuesday @SuperMexCTM vs. @steveofcrazzy – Wednesday pic.twitter.com/dEHSoNenZf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2021
