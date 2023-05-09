wrestling / News
First Matches Official For WWE Night of Champions
May 9, 2023 | Posted by
The first matches are set for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The following matches are set for the PPV, which airs live on May 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
