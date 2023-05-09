wrestling / News

First Matches Official For WWE Night of Champions

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Night of Champions Image Credit: WWE

The first matches are set for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The following matches are set for the PPV, which airs live on May 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. TBA
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Night of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading