First Matches Official For NXT Heatwave

We have our first bouts for NXT Heatwave in three weeks. The following matches were announced on this week’s episode of NXT for the show, which takes place on August 24th from Lowell, Massachusetts and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams OR Je’Von Evans

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Two Members Of DarkState

* Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace