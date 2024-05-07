First Matches Official For WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE has announced the first matches for King and Queen of the Ring later this month. It was announced on tonight’s show that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable at the show, while Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The full announced card for the show, which takes place on May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and air live on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD