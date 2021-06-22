First Matches Official For WWE Money in the Bank

We have our WWE Championship match and more for next month’s Money in the Bank. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will face Kofi Kingston for the championship at the PPV. On the show, Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match to build to the July 18th show. which will be the first PPV for the company with live fans since WrestleMania 37 and before that since Elimination Chamber in March of 2020.

The PPV will also feature men and women’s Money in the Bank matches with Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle qualifying for the men’s match. The women’s match will feature Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross after they qualified on Raw. Finally, Charlotte Flair will get a rematch against Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship after Ripley got herself DQ’d at Hell in the Cell in order to retain her title. Money in the Bank takes place from Fort Worth, Texas and will air live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

The full lineup so far is:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Men’s Money In the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. 5 More TBD

* Women’s Money In the Bank Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. 4 More TBD