First Matches Set For Impact Wrestling Final Resolution

December 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Final Resolution

The first matches are official for Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution event. It has been announced during and following tonight’s Impact that the following matches will take place on the show, which takes place on December 12th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey
* The North Gets Tag Title Shot of Ethan Page Wins: Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page

