wrestling / News
First Matches Set For Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
The first matches are official for Impact Wrestling’s Final Resolution event. It has been announced during and following tonight’s Impact that the following matches will take place on the show, which takes place on December 12th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey
* The North Gets Tag Title Shot of Ethan Page Wins: Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page
BREAKING: Following @DashingChrisBey's attack as IMPACT concluded, @GottaGetSwann has challenged Bey to a match at #FinalResolution on December 12th with the IMPACT World Championship on the line!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/FMcoYASlGI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumors Coming Out of Last Night’s Raw, Creative Direction, Edict on Talents Hitting Time Cues
- Backstage Rumor on Raw Opening Segment Being Vince McMahon’s Booking for Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Feud
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Eddie Guerrero’s Death, His Unique Relationship With Eddie
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response