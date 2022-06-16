wrestling / News

First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:

* All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black
* Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

Dynamite takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next Wednesday and airs live on TNT.

