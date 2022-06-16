wrestling / News
First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 15, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:
* All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black
* Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice
Dynamite takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next Wednesday and airs live on TNT.
Look who's back! It's #FreshlySqueezed @orangecassidy! #ForbiddenDoor can't come soon enough! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/DGRMoobvUB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022
