First Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on tonight’s episode:

* All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

* Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

Dynamite takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next Wednesday and airs live on TNT.