First Matches Set For NXT Vengeance Day

We have our first matches for NXT Vengeance Day following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Bron Breakker defeat Grayson Waller by countout when the ropes broke during the match, sending Waller spilling to the outside. That led to the end of the show where Shawn Michaels appeared with the two backstage and said that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day within a steel cage.

In addition, Roxanne Perez found out her challengers (plural) for her NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a 20-woman battle royal. The match saw Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan as the last two members in the ring. Jayne turned on Dolan despite the latter’s pleading and they began to brawl, eventually knocking each other off the apron to the floor. After referee consultation, it was determined they landed at the same time and both won.

The show takes place on February 4th. The full initial lineup is below:

* NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacy Jayne