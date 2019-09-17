wrestling / News
First Matches Set For WWE Hell in a Cell
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– The first two matches are official for WWE Hell in a Cell following Monday’s Raw. Two Hell in a Cell matches were made official during the show, as you can see below.
Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th and airs live from Sacramento, California on WWE Network.
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
More Trending Stories
- Details On Which Matches Will Take Place Inside Hell in a Cell (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More Details On Luke Harper’s Return: When He Was Called Back, How WWE Kept Him Hidden
- Bruce Prichard on His Reaction to Eric Bischoff Giving Away Raw Results on WCW Nitro in 1995
- Jim Ross on How Owen Hart Nearly Signed With WCW in 1990 and Why They Let Him Get Away