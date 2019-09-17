First Matches Set For WWE Hell in a Cell

– The first two matches are official for WWE Hell in a Cell following Monday’s Raw. Two Hell in a Cell matches were made official during the show, as you can see below.

Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th and airs live from Sacramento, California on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks